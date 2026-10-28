Brando Villapudua detained, released after search warrants served, according to officials

The San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office confirmed Wednesday that its Bureau of Investigations Political Corruption Unit had detained Stockton City Councilmember Brando Villapudua.

The district attorney's office said that the councilmember was detained in connection to an investigation and the service of search warrants.

Villapudua was subsequently released and no charges have been filed, prosecutors said, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

Villapudua is the councilmember for Stockton's District 5, and is serving his first term on the city council following his election in 2023. Villapudua had previously served as a planning commissioner for the city prior to being elected to the city council.

Villapudua is also the vice chair of the city's Community Improvement and Crime Prevention committee.