Former Stockton City Council candidate arraigned on 6 felony charges in election fraud case

Former Stockton City Council candidate Desiree Lynch was arraigned Wednesday on six felony charges stemming from an investigation into allegations that she falsely claimed a residential address to qualify for the District 5 race, prosecutors said.

The San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office said the charges include three counts of perjury, two counts of election fraud and possession of an assault weapon.

According to prosecutors, Lynch allegedly registered to vote and filed paperwork to run for office using residential addresses where she did not live. Investigators determined Lynch was living in Lodi and North Stockton, which are within District 1 boundaries.

Stockton City Council candidate Desiree Lynch was arrested on multiple felony counts, according to prosecutors. San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office

During a search warrant at a North Stockton residence, investigators seized what prosecutors described as an illegal assault rifle. The weapon resulted in the additional felony weapons charge.

Lynch withdrew from the District 5 race in August, days after her arrest. She remains out of custody and is expected to appear back in court on October 8.

If convicted on all six counts, Lynch faces a maximum sentence of seven years and four months in state prison, according to prosecutors.