Stockton City Council candidate arrested for perjury and false declaration of candidacy, prosecutors say

Stockton City Council candidate Desiree Lynch was arrested on multiple felony counts that allege she filed as a candidate within a district that she did not live in, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

The San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office said she was arrested on five felony counts, including three counts of perjury, causing or allowing false voter registration, and filing a false nomination or declaration of candidacy.

Prosecutors said an investigation determined that Lynch was living in Lodi and North Stockton, which are within District 1 boundaries. Lynch, a mother and a nurse, said she is running for Stockton's District 5 city council seat.

The investigation revealed that she used two fraudulent addresses in Stockton, including listing her home at Harry's Cocktail Lounge on E. Charter Way and Doyle Garden Apartments on E. Oak Street, prosecutors said.

Stockton City Council candidate Desiree Lynch was arrested on multiple felony counts, according to prosecutors. San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office

"While our core values—fairness, decency, freedom, -and justice—are under attack at the federal level, Stockton's elected officials are busy pointing fingers instead of delivering real solutions for working families," her campaign website said.

She was booked into jail on $100,000 bail and faces up to more than six years in prison if she's found guilty. Lynch is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

Last week, Stockton Mayor Christina Fugazi's office said Lynch suspended her campaign, saying that "questions about candidate qualifications, residency, campaign filings, financial disclosures, or compliance with election law must be addressed."

"If questions were serious enough to raise concerns about the integrity of the process before today, they remain serious enough to answer tomorrow," Fugazi said in a statement.

This week, The Stockton Record reported on Tuesday that it obtained an email that stated Lynch intended to stay in the general election.

Stockton Vice Mayor Jason Lee said last month that a consultant working on two Stockton City Council races, including Lynch's campaign, was stabbed while waiting for a bus.