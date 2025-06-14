Grass fire in Elk Grove burns 50 acres, threatens structures

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – A grass fire that threatened structures in Elk Grove late Saturday afternoon, firefighters said.

The Cosumnes Fire Department said shortly before 4:45 p.m. that the fire is burning in the area of Bradshaw Road and Bader Road, south of Calvine Road.

The fire burned about 50 acres as of about 5:15 p.m., crews said, and the forward progress was stopped.

Cosumnes Fire Department

Firefighters said the fire was threatening homes, outbuildings and agricultural buildings. It's unknown if any have caught fire as damage assessment is underway.

No injuries have been reported.

Bader Road and Bradshaw Road were closed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.