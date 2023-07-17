Boys, 15 and 13, arrested; 3 guns seized after south Sacramento search warrant

SACRAMENTO – A 15-year-old boy is under arrest after an assault with a firearm investigation in south Sacramento that led to several guns being seized by police.

Sacramento police said the incident that started the investigation happened back on May 16.

Since that day, detectives with the Gang Investigations Unit have been looking into the case.

Last week, after identifying the suspect as a 15-year-old boy, officers and detectives with the South Violent Crime Reduction Team served a search warrant. Detectives said an illegally possessed AR-15 and two handguns were found in the search.

Both the 15-year-old suspect and a 13-year-old boy suspected of firearms-related charges were arrested in the operation, police said.