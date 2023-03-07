Watch CBS News
'Boy Meets World' actor Ben Savage is running for Congress

By KCAL-News Staff

/ CNN

"Boy Meets World" star Ben Savage is running for Congress. Savage made the announcement on Instagram on Tuesday.

The actor, running as a Democrat, is bidding for representative Adam Schiff's congressional seat in 2024.

In the post, the 42-year-old actor said he is running because "It's time for new and passionate leaders who can help move our country forward."

This isn't Savage's first time dabbling in politics. He ran for a seat on West Hollywood City Council in 2022.

Adam Schiff officially launched a Senate bid in January, vying to replace retiring Senator Dianne Feinstein.

kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

First published on March 7, 2023 / 11:32 AM

The-CNN-Wire ™ © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

