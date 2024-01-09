Book highlights best Tahoe backcountry ski routes to keep adventurers safe

TAHOE — As ski season ramps up and California's resorts become packed, some people will venture into the backcountry in search of the perfect conditions.

Just try to sit down with Richard Bothwell and not want to hit the slopes.

Bothwell has been skiing in Tahoe since the '90s. He is a ski guide and avalanche educator. It all goes into his new book, "Light Tours of Tahoe," which is a collection of mellow backcountry ski routes to minimize avalanche exposure.

Over the years, backcountry skiing has exploded in popularity. The problem is a lot of people just aren't prepared. During the peak of COVID-19, when there was a surge in backcountry skiers, we tagged along with El Dorado Country Search and Rescue.

Bothwell's book outlines 22 zones and shows you where to hike up and ski down. It also includes aerial photos and where to park.

"Especially for folks who aren't great at looking at a topographic map and trying to figure out 'where I'm supposed to be skiing,'" he said. "These aerial photos make it easy to say 'Oh, that's the spot I'm supposed to be skiing.' "

The hope is this book will help keep skiers safe and inspire the next generation of backcountry adventurers.

"Several people who have been getting after it, rowdy skiers for decades, have come up to me and said, 'I've been skiing for a long time. Now I'm starting to ski with my kids, and I've totally forgotten where all the mellower ski lines are,' " Bothwell said.

"Light Tours of Tahoe" is available online. It also comes laminated so skiers can take it on the slopes.