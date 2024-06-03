Bomb threat at Antelope Walmart prompts store to be evacuated

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – An Antelope-area Walmart store was evacuated on Monday morning due to a bomb threat, authorities say.

The incident happened at the store at 7901 Watt Avenue.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to investigate a reported bomb threat. A suspect has been detained by deputies.

Walmart at 7901 Watt Avenue has been evacuated due to a bomb threat. Suspect is detained. Traffic on Watt Avenue stopped near U Street as Deputies work to safely secure the suspect’s backpack. EOD en route. pic.twitter.com/u02h91R2MA — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) June 3, 2024

Explosive Ordinance Disposal crews investigated the suspect's backpack. The item has since been cleared, the sheriff's office says.

Due to the situation, traffic on Watt Avenue was stopped near U Street.