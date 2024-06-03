Watch CBS News
Bomb threat at Antelope Walmart prompts store to be evacuated

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – An Antelope-area Walmart store was evacuated on Monday morning due to a bomb threat, authorities say.

The incident happened at the store at 7901 Watt Avenue.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to investigate a reported bomb threat. A suspect has been detained by deputies.

Explosive Ordinance Disposal crews investigated the suspect's backpack. The item has since been cleared, the sheriff's office says. 

Due to the situation, traffic on Watt Avenue was stopped near U Street.  

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

First published on June 3, 2024 / 8:38 AM PDT

