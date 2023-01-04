Body recovered in previously flooded area along Dillard Road

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – A body has been recovered in the same area that was flooded after the New Year's storm.

The scene is near Dillard Road and Highway 99.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office confirmed late Wednesday morning that a body was recovered. The Sacramento County Coroner's Office has responded to pick up the body.

No information about how the person may have died has been released.

Dozens of people had to be rescued this past weekend after flooding left multiple cars stranded on Highway 99.

One death had already been previously reported on Dillard Road after a car was swept away in the rushing floodwater.