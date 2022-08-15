Body of missing Oakland swimmer found in Sacramento River near Rio Vista

RIO VISTA - The body of a man who went missing in the Sacramento River near Rio Vista has been found.

On August 10 Carlos Estevez, 20, of Oakland was swimming with family and friends in the Sandy Beach area along the Sacramento River near Rio Vista when he disappeared, the Solano County Sheriff's Office says.

Numerous public agencies assisted in the search for Estevez, then, on Sunday morning around 8:40 a.m., the Solano County Sheriff's Office received word that a man's body was found floating in the Sacramento River south of the area where Estevez was last seen.

Sheriff's office marine parole deputies, as well as Rio Vista police officers, went to the area where the body was spotted and found the man, who was later identified by family members as Estevez.

In July, three men drowned while saving a child who fell into the Sacramento River near the Rio Vista Bridge.