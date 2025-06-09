Dead man found wrapped in blanket near Sacramento's Granite Park

SACRAMENTO — An investigation is underway after a dead man was found wrapped in a blanket near Sacramento's Granite Regional Park, police said Monday night.

Sacramento police said officers received a report just after 7 p.m. of something wrapped in a blanket. What was wrapped was determined to be a deceased male.

The man's death was deemed suspicious in nature, and police said further investigation is needed to determine if the man was a victim of homicide.

There was no indication of whether the man's body had any visible injuries or how long he may have been there.

No further information was available.

Granite Regional Park is located just southeast of the Folsom Boulevard and Power Inn Road intersection in Sacramento.