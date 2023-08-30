Watch CBS News
Body found while crews put out fire in Meadowview; suspicious death investigation underway

SACRAMENTO – A suspicious death investigation is underway after a body was found while first responders were putting out a fire in south Sacramento on Wednesday.

Firefighters responded to the scene near Henrietta and Matson drives, in the Meadowview neighborhood, just after 5:30 a.m.

There, crews found a body while extinguishing a fire. Sacramento police were then notified.

Arson investigators and the Sacramento County Coroner's Office responded to the scene and determined that the death was suspicious. Homicide detectives have now searched the area for evidence and talked to possible witnesses.

No information about the person who was found dead, including how they died, has been released. 

August 30, 2023 / 1:41 PM

