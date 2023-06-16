Mack Road death being investigated as homicide, Sacramento police say

SACRAMENTO -- A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found on Mack Road near La Mancha Way, according to Sacramento Police Department.

The incident took place early Friday morning just before 4 a.m. at the 6100 block of Mack Road.

According to officers, the body of a man with traumatic injuries was found in a shopping center parking lot.

During that period of time, the intersection of Mack Road and La Mancha Way was closed.

No further information has been released.