Mack Road death being investigated as homicide, Sacramento police say
SACRAMENTO -- A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found on Mack Road near La Mancha Way, according to Sacramento Police Department.
The incident took place early Friday morning just before 4 a.m. at the 6100 block of Mack Road.
According to officers, the body of a man with traumatic injuries was found in a shopping center parking lot.
During that period of time, the intersection of Mack Road and La Mancha Way was closed.
No further information has been released.
