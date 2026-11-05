Body found in Natomas is blind man missing since 2025, according to police

A body found in Natomas on Oct. 26 has been officially identified as Lovett Moore, a man who went missing in June of 2025, police said on Thursday.

Officers were called to East Commerce Way and Tanzanita Ave just before 8:45 a.m., discovering human remains in a field in the area, police said.

The Sacramento County Coroner's Office was able to confirm that the body was Moore.

Moore had last been seen at the Aisle 1 gas station on Arena Boulevard, which is roughly one and a half miles from where his body was found.

Moore had formerly been employed at the gas station and enjoyed spending time there, a family spokesperson said, and was legally blind.

It is unclear if Moore's death is considered suspicious at this time, though police said on Oct. 28 that detectives were investigating the discovery of the remains.