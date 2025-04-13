Watch CBS News
Local News

Body found burned near Vacaville, suspicious death investigation underway

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
Read Full Bio
Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

Body found burned off Solano County road
Body found burned off Solano County road 00:20

VACAVILLE – An investigation is underway after a body was found burned near Vacaville Sunday morning, deputies said.

The Vacaville Fire Department was called out to Cherry Glenn Road and Pottery Paradise around 5:25 a.m. for reports of debris on fire, deputies said. 

The Solano County Sheriff's Office said fire crews found a body burned at the scene. 

Deputies said the body was identified as a male and said the body was lit on fire.

The sheriff's office is calling the death suspicious. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.