Body found burned near Vacaville, suspicious death investigation underway

VACAVILLE – An investigation is underway after a body was found burned near Vacaville Sunday morning, deputies said.

The Vacaville Fire Department was called out to Cherry Glenn Road and Pottery Paradise around 5:25 a.m. for reports of debris on fire, deputies said.

The Solano County Sheriff's Office said fire crews found a body burned at the scene.

Deputies said the body was identified as a male and said the body was lit on fire.

The sheriff's office is calling the death suspicious.