Boat sinking near confluence of Sacramento, American rivers

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Rescue swimmers are checking on a sinking boat near the confluence of the Sacramento and American rivers.

Sacramento Fire crews are responding to the scene near Jibbom Street. To check if anyone is on board, officials say rescue swimmers have been deployed in the water.

sinking-boat-sac-river.jpg
Scene of the sinking boat. Sacramento Fire Department

As of 9 a.m., the boat is nearly fully submerged. It's unclear exactly when the boat started sinking. 

No other details about the incident have been released. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

