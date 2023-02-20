Bishop O'Connell shooting: Person of interest detained Bishop O'Connell shooting: Person of interest detained 03:01

Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles David O'Connell, 69, was shot in his home at about 1 p.m. Saturday on the 1500 block of Janlu Avenue in Hacienda Heights, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Dept.

Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles' San Gabriel Pastoral Region on Wed., March 8, 2017. Sarah Reingewirtz/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

Arriving deputies found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Sunday, investigators disclosed that they were investigating O'Connell's death as a homicide. Deputies said O'Connell was shot in the bedroom of his home.

A person of interest in the shooting death of Bishop David O'Connell was detained Monday morning, a Los Angeles County sheriff's spokesperson confirmed.

During a press conference Monday afternoon, the suspect was identified as the husband of Bishop O'Connell's housekeeper. Authorities stated that he claimed he was owed money

Anyone with additional information on the shooting was asked to contact detectives at (323) 890-5500.

Person of Interest Arrested

According to a neighbor at the Kenwood Avenue residence in Torrance, authorities arrived at the house where the person of interest lives with his wife and a roommate at about 11 p.m. Sunday.

The neighbor told KCAL News at about midnight, the roommate came out of the house with his hands up, and detectives then entered the residence in a search for the unidentified person of interest.

Around 3 a.m. the suspect arrived home and went inside, according to the neighbor, and may have been in the back bedroom of the front house.

At about 6 a.m., other people on the property, which contains three units, evacuated through a chain-link fence at the back of the property.

The person of interest, identified as Torrance residence Carlos Medina, 65, came out as SWAT officers were preparing to enter the house. He is the husband of Bishop O'Connell's housekeeper, according to Sheriff Robert Luna, who said that the suspect had previously done work at the bishop's home as well during a press conference on Monday.

Others were allowed to re-enter their homes around 9 a.m.

Neighbor Luis Lopez said he believes the individual's wife worked for the bishop for about a decade.

"He's not your average suspect, he looks like your average grandpa," said Luis Lopez. "He looked like he wouldn't hurt a fly."

Bishop's Outreach

O'Connell served the Los Angeles area for more than 45 years. He also served as the Episcopal Vicar of the San Gabriel Pastoral Region.

An Ireland native, he was named to the auxiliary bishop position by Pope Francis in 2015.

During Mass on Saturday Archbishop José H. Gomez said, "Our beloved Auxiliary Bishop David O'Connell has passed away unexpectedly. It's a shock and I have no words to express my sadness."

Following the service, Archbishop Gomez and the Diocese of Los Angeles issued a public statement:

"I am very sad this afternoon to report that our beloved Auxiliary Bishop David O'Connell has passed away unexpectedly. It is a shock and I have no words to express my sadness. As a priest and later a bishop here in Los Angeles for forty-five years, Bishop Dave was a man of deep prayer who had a great love for Our Blessed Mother. He was a peacemaker with a heart for the poor and the immigrant, and he had a passion for building a community where the sanctity and dignity of every human life was honored and protected. He was also a good friend, and I will miss him greatly. I know we all will. Please join me in praying for Bishop Dave and for his family in Ireland. May Our Lady of Guadalupe wrap him in the mantle of her love, and may the angels lead him into paradise, and may he rest in peace."

In a separate statement, Archbishop Gomez said: "We learned early this morning from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's office that they have determined that the death of Auxiliary Bishop David O'Connell yesterday was a homicide. We are deeply disturbed and saddened by this news. Let us continue to pray for Bishop Dave and his family. And let us pray for law enforcement officials as they continue their investigation into this terrible crime."

Throughout the day Sunday, churchgoers visited near the area, at the intersection of Janlu and Los Robles Avenues, to lay candles and flowers in remembrance of the beloved Bishop. Churchgoers even gathered for an impromptu Mass next to the crime scene tape.

The greater Los Angeles community reacted to the news of O'Connell's death via social media, including Supervisor Janice Hahn, other high-ranking church officials throughout the country and the Sheriff's Department.

Former Mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti issued a statement on Sunday, which said: "I'm so deeply saddened by the death of longtime peacemaker and fighter for justice, Bishop David O'Connell. He was a friend of many years and part of a prayer group that I participated in throughout the COVID pandemic. This city has lost one of its most beautiful angels."