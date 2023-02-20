Bishop O'Connell shooting: Deputies identify suspect as housekeeper's husband

Torrance residents react to news of neighbor's arrest in connection with Bishop's killing

Authorities identified a person of interest who had been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Auxiliary Bishop David O'Connell on Saturday.

During a press conference, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna identified the suspect as Carlos Medina, a 65-year-old Torrance resident and the husband of O'Connell's housekeeper.

He was arrested early Monday morning at around 8 a.m. after a lengthy standoff, after authorities first appeared at his home before midnight on Sunday.

Luna noted that while investigating the fatal shooting, which was reported at around 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon in the 1500 block of Janlu Ave. in Hacienda Heights, detectives were unable to find any signs of forced entry and did not recover a firearm from the scene.

First responders found the man, fondly referred to by members of the Catholic community as Bishop Dave, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest in the bedroom of his home.

However, Two firearms were recovered from Medina's residence following his arrest, which will be tested to determine if they are connected to O'Connell's death.

Investigators were able to locate Medina thanks to surveillance footage from the area that showed a dark-colored SUV pulling into O'Connell's driveway on Saturday before leaving a short time later.

While speaking at the press conference, Sheriff Luna said that neighbors of Medina mentioned he had been heard making disturbing remarks about O'Connell, claiming that the bishop owed him money.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.