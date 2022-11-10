10 semi-trucks damaged in fire at Placer County mechanic shop
PLACER COUNTY – Firefighters doused a large fire at a mechanic shop in rural Placer County between Roseville and Lincoln early Thursday morning.
The scene was at a commercial area near Fiddyment Road and Athens Avenue.
Cal Fire NEU as well as Placer County Fire crews responded and found heavy equipment was involved. Firefighters eventually found that a total of 10 big rigs and four trailers were burned, as well as a maintenance shed.
Due to the firefight, Fiddyment and Athens Avenue are closed.
Firefighters reported just before 6:30 a.m. that they had knocked down the flames.
Exactly what started the fire is unclear.
