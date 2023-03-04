I-80 reopens in Placer County after big rig carrying sugar overturns

ALTA — An overturned big rig shut down part of Interstate 80 in Placer County Friday evening.

The CHP Gold Run said a big rig carrying sugar fell on its side and was blocking all westbound lanes near the community of Alta. The highway has since fully reopened.

Traffic was backed up as far east as Baxter. All vehicles except for big rigs were being diverted to Crystal Springs.

No injuries were reported in the crash.