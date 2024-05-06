Watch CBS News
Big rig crashes, spills cans of Coors Light all over I-80 in Sierra

By Cecilio Padilla

PLACER COUNTY – A big rig hauling Coors Light over the summit crashed and spilled the cans all over Interstate 80 in the Sierra Nevada high country Monday morning.

The crash happened around 6:40 a.m. on the westbound side of the freeway between Cisco Grove and Kingvale.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the big rig ended up flipped over on its side.

As seen in photos and videos taken by California Highway Patrol, a significant amount of number of Coors Light beer packages spilled out of the truck.

The driver and a passenger in the truck also suffered minor injuries in the crash, officers say. Both had to be taken to the hospital, but have since been released.

Westbound I-80 in the area was closed for a time, with CHP having to reroute traffic off at Rainbow and back on at Cisco Grove.

I-80 was back open by 1 p.m.

First published on May 6, 2024 / 1:40 PM PDT

