Big rig crash closes westbound I-80 near Cisco Grove

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

I-80 lanes blocked near Cisco Grove due to overturned big rig
I-80 lanes blocked near Cisco Grove due to overturned big rig 00:21

CISCO GROVE – Westbound Interstate 80 near Cisco Grove closed Wednesday afternoon when a big rig flipped over and blocked the lanes, the California Highway Patrol said. 

The CHP said a big rig crashed and flipped over, causing the trailer to separate around 4 p.m. 

image000002.jpg
Westbound I-80 was closed near Cisco Grove Wednesday afternoon after a big rig overturned. CHP Gold Run

The driver suffered minor injuries.

It's unknown how long westbound I-80 will remain closed for. Traffic was diverted to Hampshire Rocks Road and back to I-80 at Cisco Grove.

The crash came as a storm dropped rain and snow in the Sierra. 

Trucks are being screened for chains on westbound I-80 about five miles west of Reno. Eastbound trucks are being screened in Applegate. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

