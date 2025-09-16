Big rig crash shuts down westbound I-80 near Gold Run in Northern California

A solo big rig crash on westbound Interstate 80 near Gold Run in Northern California has brought traffic to a standstill on Tuesday evening, officials said.

The crash, which occurred just before 5 p.m. near Rollins Lake Road, resulted in minor injuries to the driver, who was taken to an area hospital for treatment, the California Highway Patrol said. No other vehicles were involved.

An image released by the CHP shows the big rig lying on its side across all westbound lanes.

California Highway Patrol

All westbound lanes of I-80 are currently blocked as emergency crews respond and work to clear the roadway. Westbound travelers are being told to use Highway 20 to get around the area, as significant delays are expected.

CHP officials say it will take several hours before the highway is fully reopened.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.