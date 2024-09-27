Big rig catches fire after Highway 99 crash near Stockton

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY – A big rig went up in smoke along Highway 99 near Stockton early Friday morning, causing a traffic mess into the commute hours.

The incident started a little after 2 a.m. along northbound Highway 99, just north of Eight Mile Road.

Officials say a big rig caught fire after it crashed into the concrete shoulder. Exactly what led up to the big rig crashing is unclear.

Scene of the crash after the big rig went up in flames. Waterloo Morada Fire District

Firefighters say the driver got out unharmed, but the big rig was soon fully engulfed by flames.

Debris cleanup was expected to stretch all through the morning. The #2 and #3 lanes have remained closed and no estimated time of reopening has been given.