Big Bang Business Competition at UC Davis highlights young entrepreneurs still in college

DAVIS — From injectable microchips for cattle to ultrasonic scanners that monitor brain swelling and devices to save a baby that's stuck during childbirth, UC Davis showcased some of the cutting-edge technology invented by California college students.

"We have entities that work across biology and engineering and human medicine and veterinary medicine and design," said Joseph DiNunzio of the university's Institute for Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

It's part of the university's annual Big Bang Business Competition, with more than $100,000 in prize money up for grabs.

"They win a prize here, they get funding and they go out and start their companies," DiNunzio said.

Alvin Zhang of Nexa Labs helped create a sensor placed inside cows that electronically spots health issues before disease spreads through the herd.

"Why should you have to wait for something bad that happens before you take action?" Zhang said. "We want to take action as soon as possible."

He says it could one day even be used in humans.

"Our tech will be ready for use in July," Zhang said.

"When a baby is born, typically, you want them to be face down," Madeleine Mumford said.

Mumford, of Everest Medical, created new technology to save babies whose shoulders get stuck inside a mother's womb during childbirth.

"I've heard stories of physicians breaking fingers trying to perform these maneuvers, and so what we're trying to do is enable them to do what they do but safely," Mumford said.

Many of these young entrepreneurs have already formed companies and have patents pending before they even graduate.

"Zero doubt in my mind you will see more than one of these companies have impact here in our region in sacramento, across the country, and across the world," DiNunzio said.

This year's $25,000 grand prize went to Nexa Labs, the company that monitors cattle health. Six other cash awards were handed out for innovation in things like education, energy and human health.