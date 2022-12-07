Watch CBS News
Bicyclist injured in North Highlands hit-and-run, CHP says

NORTH HIGHLANDS — A bicyclist is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in the North Highlands area Tuesday night, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol North Sacramento division said the collision, which has been deemed a hit-and-run, happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. in the area of Auburn Boulevard and Madison Avenue.

The victim is a man in his 30s. His injuries were described as moderate.

At this time, there were no details available on a suspect.

