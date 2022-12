Bicyclist dead after being hit by SUV in North Sacramento

Bicyclist dead after being hit by SUV in North Sacramento

Bicyclist dead after being hit by SUV in North Sacramento

NORTH SACRAMENTO -- A bicyclist died after being hit by an S.U.V. Saturday evening.

The accident happened on Auburn Boulevard just south of Madison Avenue in a heavily traveled area for bicyclists.

California Highway Patrol investigators say that neither alcohol nor drugs are believed to be the cause of the accident.