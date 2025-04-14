Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to make "Fighting Oligarchy" tour stop in Folsom

FOLSOM — Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are crisscrossing western states for what they're calling a "Fighting Oligarchy" tour.

Each stop on the tour has attracted massive crowds.

On Monday, 24 hours before Sanders and AOC were expected to speak in Folsom, crews were quickly setting up the stage at Folsom Lake College's athletic track.

Shirley Toy is busting out her 2016 "Bernie Sanders for President" shirt to wear at the event, which she hopes will inspire people struggling to make ends meet no matter their political party.

"His message crosses Independents, Democrats, and Republicans," Toy said.

Sanders supporter Philip Kim will be at the rally, too.

"This is about getting more people to stand up, I think, against the monied interests that are corrupting both parties," Kim said.

The Sanders-AOC tour saw massive crowds in L.A. over the weekend. Tour stops are also hitting red states like Utah, Arizona, Montana, and Idaho.

Republican Strategist Tab Berg said the messaging to get more people to vote against President Donald Trump in the mid-term elections may backfire.

"Well, the wokey tour is going to certainly be popular with the hard core of their base," Berg said. "I think, for the most part, the wokey tour is speaking to the wokey base and that is going to alienate the Democratic Party even further from the mainstream electorate."

The event at Folsom Lake College was moved from Auburn because of the anticipated size of the crowd, which is expected to top 10,000 people.

The city of Folsom leaned Democrat in the presidential election; Harris beat Trump by several thousand votes.

Admission to the event is free, but you do have to RSVP.