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Deadly Benicia shooting may have involved self-defense, police say

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
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Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

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A man died after a shooting at a Benicia home late Thursday night, police say.

Benicia police officers responded to a home on London Circle around 10 p.m. after a report of a gunshot. At the scene, first responders found a man who had been shot and was being given CPR. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the initial call was also reported as a possible domestic violence incident, and the weapon may have been fired in self-defense. Everyone involved lived at the home, police say.

Authorities have not released the man's name.

Police say no other information is being released, but the case remains under active investigation.

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