Deadly Benicia shooting may have involved self-defense, police say

A man died after a shooting at a Benicia home late Thursday night, police say.

Benicia police officers responded to a home on London Circle around 10 p.m. after a report of a gunshot. At the scene, first responders found a man who had been shot and was being given CPR. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the initial call was also reported as a possible domestic violence incident, and the weapon may have been fired in self-defense. Everyone involved lived at the home, police say.

Authorities have not released the man's name.

Police say no other information is being released, but the case remains under active investigation.