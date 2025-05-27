Bear steals 3-gallon tub of ice cream from Lake Tahoe business

KINGS BEACH — A North Lake Tahoe ice cream shop got an unexpected visitor. The store owner captured video of a bear after helping itself to an entire tub of ice cream.

Beth Moxley owns Tahoe Time Ice Cream in Kings Beach. She says she's seeing more bears now than ever before.

She captured the aftermath of this latest encounter, which happened in April, on her cell phone.

Moxley says it was snowing at the time and business was slow, so she took advantage of that and was doing a deep clean of the store.

She went away for a moment, and that's when the bear, nicknamed Cinnamon, took the opportunity to sneak inside and steal a three-gallon tub of chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream.

Cinnamon was only caught after going back for seconds.

Moxley has lived in Tahoe for about 40 years and says bears are becoming more brazen and are less afraid of people.

"It's like a huge influx of smaller bears. They're like teenagers running wild," she said. "They're fighting to survive, and a lot of them don't make it. So I think their hunger overrides their fear of humans."

While Moxley says the bears haven't been aggressive, she's worried about the summer season, with more people being in the area.

The Bear League of Tahoe says there has been an increase in encounters, which is why the organization is urging people to secure food and trash, keep doors and windows locked, and scare these animals off with loud noises.