Bear found behind counter of South Lake Tahoe ice cream shop

Richard Ramos
A bear was found to be working an overnight shift at a popular South Lake Tahoe ice cream shop over the weekend.

Early Sunday morning, deputies responded to a call at the Camp Richardson Ice Cream Parlor in South Lake Tahoe, where they found that a large bear had made its way inside the shop and was spotted behind the counter, the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said.

bear-ice-cream-shop-camp-richardson.jpg
El Dorado County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office said the bear seemed particularly interested in the strawberry ice cream, though there were no instances of serious property damage.

Deputies were able to safely encourage the animal, nicknamed "Fuzzy," to leave the area without incident.

Only a light cleanup was required at the shop. No injuries were reported.

