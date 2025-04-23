San Joaquin County approves $261 million budget for Be Well Campus

San Joaquin County approves budget for Be Well campus south of Stockton

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY - The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously this week to approve a $261 million budget to move forward with the Be Well Campus project.

"We want to increase access to behavioral health in the community, divert people needing this care from jail or going to emergency rooms," said Genevieve Valentine, the director of the county's health care services, in Tuesday afternoon's board meeting.

The campus will have sobriety centers, treatment beds, and other mental health resources. County officials are using $1.6 million to outline the process of building the campus and the scope of care.

"We want to create the first in-county medical substance abuse residential program, increase treatment bed capacity, allow for an integrated care model between behavioral health, the health clinics and public health," Valentine said.

The campus will be built at Hospital Road and Interstate 5.

"We have a massive problem here and I think it'll fill a gap that we are missing," said Jessica Velez.

Velez is the founder of Red Rabbit Advocacy Programs in San Joaquin County, which helps those struggling with homelessness, drug abuse, and mental issues.

She said that there aren't enough beds or treatments to go around for those who need them.

"You're homeless, you go there, you're seen, then where? You got to go back to your camp to start taking [medicine]? That doesn't really work," she said.

Velez hopes the Be Well Campus can put the county in the right position to help those who want it.

"I hope people are willing to give these alternatives a chance because, obviously, what we're doing isn't working," she said.

This campus will be built in two phases, starting with the south side of the campus and then the north. The county's goal is to have part of it built and ready in 2026.