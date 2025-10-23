Protesters gather near Coast Guard Island ahead of anticipated Bay Area immigration crackdown

Protesters gathered near Coast Guard Island in Alameda early Thursday ahead of the anticipated arrival of federal agents, as President Trump's nationwide immigration crackdown is set to expand to the Bay Area.

The group began to arrive around 6 a.m. and blocked the entrance to the island, which is expected to be the staging area for an estimated 100 Customs and Border Protection agents.

Protesters gathering outside the entrance to Coast Guard Island in Alameda on Oct. 23, 2025, ahead of the expected arrival of Customs and Border Protection agents. CBS

Shortly after 7 a.m., a CBS News Bay Area crew spotted a Coast Guard vehicle drive past the crowd and then fire flash bangs and smoke grenades to disperse the crowd.

At least one person appeared to be hit by a flash bang. Reporter Veronica Macias said the man who was hit was a minister who was part of a group of interfaith leaders protesting.

The minister, identified as Jorge Bautista, spoke to reporters after the incident.

"I obviously was shot with whatever that Border Patrol had," said Bautista, who is a pastor at an Oakland church. "And I came to say we came in peace, and he didn't care. There's nothing else to say, he wanted to cause harm to me."

"It's clear that we're here to be on the side of love," Bautista added. "Because it is our responsibility to express love and be on the side of peace and to make sure that no families are being harassed and threatened with their lives."

On Wednesday, U.S. officials told CBS News that the Trump administration planned to expand its nationwide crackdown on illegal immigration to the Bay Area. An official said that Border Patrol agents would stage at the base, located roughly 15 miles from San Francisco.

In a response to CBS News' request for comment, a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security said, "DHS is targeting the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens-including murderers, rapists, gang members, pedophiles, and terrorists-in cities such as Portland, Chicago, Memphis and San Francisco. As it does every day, DHS law enforcement will enforce the laws of our nation."