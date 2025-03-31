Baseball fans watch A's historic home opener from Drake's in West Sacramento

A's fans pack Drake's The Barn for first home game watch party

A's fans pack Drake's The Barn for first home game watch party

A's fans pack Drake's The Barn for first home game watch party

WEST SACRAMENTO — Drake's The Barn held its first A's watch party in this new era for the club.

It's expected to be a popular place this baseball season as it's just a short walk down the street from Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento.

Businesses near the ballpark are benefitting from both gamegoers and gamewatchers.

"It's basically the same thing. You're around fans who are here for the game and the love of the team," said Sacramento resident Roland Methot. "The price is the biggest proponent for me coming here instead."

A's fans weren't sure what to expect when it came to tailgating, something many people have fond memories of at the Oakland Coliseum.

"Oh man, it'd be a party in Oakland right now, but that's what we're trying to bring out here," Stockton resident Luciano Chavez said pre-game. "It's a little quiet, but we'll let everyone get in."

"We're hanging out. We got some Sacramento A's chains to represent, start something new," said A's fan John Escalante.

Tailgating in designated parking areas at Sutter Health Park is allowed, but only for barbecuing. Alcohol isn't allowed. But with the ballpark's central location, fans can drink before or during the game in West Sacramento, Old Sacramento or the Downtown Commons.

"It's obviously a quicker commute now to go see them, if I ever go see them," Methot said. "Really just rooting for the team that's been on the roster for the last few years."

Despite it being a historic night for the team, the A's were blown out by the visiting Cubs 18-3.

Fans say that with it being the home opener, it's too early for them to make any comparisons, but they remain optimistic about the rest of the season.

"I hope the Sacramento area keeps coming out and showing out and having a good time, but I do think that it could come around," Garcia said of the A's play.

"The stakes are high. But already tonight, there's a welcoming culture that everyone is bringing in. They want to keep the spirit of the team alive and keep those memories going," said Rocklin resident Grace Shanahan.