Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect barricaded in North Highlands home shot, sheriff says; no deputies injured

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Homes evacuated in active standoff in North Highlands
Homes evacuated in active standoff in North Highlands 00:30

NORTH HIGHLANDS – Several homes were evacuated as authorities dealt with a barricaded domestic violence suspect in North Highlands on Monday.

The scene is on Lund Court, just off of Elkhorn Boulevard.

aw-lund-court-standoff-jul1.jpg
Scene of the standoff in North Highlands.  CBS13

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, several surrounding homes were evacuated due to the situation. 

Deputies said they believed a victim, who was possibly immobile after being allegedly pushed to the ground, was still inside the home. 

Around 1:30 p.m., deputies announced that the suspect had been shot. No deputies were injured, the sheriff's office says. 

The current condition of the suspect was not known. 

No other details have been released at this point. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.