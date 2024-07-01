Suspect barricaded in North Highlands home shot, sheriff says; no deputies injured

Homes evacuated in active standoff in North Highlands

NORTH HIGHLANDS – Several homes were evacuated as authorities dealt with a barricaded domestic violence suspect in North Highlands on Monday.

The scene is on Lund Court, just off of Elkhorn Boulevard.

Scene of the standoff in North Highlands. CBS13

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, several surrounding homes were evacuated due to the situation.

Deputies said they believed a victim, who was possibly immobile after being allegedly pushed to the ground, was still inside the home.

Around 1:30 p.m., deputies announced that the suspect had been shot. No deputies were injured, the sheriff's office says.

The current condition of the suspect was not known.

No other details have been released at this point.