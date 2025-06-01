Authorities identify Baldwin Park officer shot and killed, call him "amazing guy"

Authorities provide details on Baldwin Park shooting that left one officer dead, one hospitalized

The law enforcement community in Los Angeles was in mourning on Sunday after a police officer was killed in a shootout Saturday.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, officers with the Baldwin Park Police Department responded to reports of a man with a rifle at about 7:12 p.m. on the 4200 block of Filhurst Avenue.

The officers found the suspect, and according to the LASD, he opened fire on the officers "immediately." 2 officers were shot, as well as the suspect.

One of the officers, identified Sunday as Samuel Riveros, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

"Yesterday, Officer Samuel Riveros, Officer Anthony Pimentel, members of our Department, and assisting law enforcement agencies, responded to an extremely dangerous situation," said a statement from Baldwin Park Police Chief Robert Lopez. "They acted with the bravery and professionalism that define the finest in law enforcement. In that moment, Officer Samuel Riveros made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the lives of others and the community in which he served."

Officer Samuel Riveros. Baldwin Park Police Department

Officer Pimentel has since been released from the hospital, a spokesperson for the city of Baldwin Park said on Sunday morning.

During a news conference on Saturday night, Baldwin Park Police Chief Robert Lopez called Riveros an "amazing guy."

"He answered a call of duty of shots fired to protect our residents in Baldwin Park," Lopez said. "He and his other officer responded and as is customary with any police officer, or any sheriff's deputy, they always respond and go into the fire."

Lopez added that Riveros was an avid Dodgers fan and snowboarder.

In an Instagram post, Baldwin Park police provided more information on Riveros' history with the department. He began as a public safety trainee in April of 2016 and was sworn in as an officer six months later. He was selected for the department's SWAT team in 2019, where he served for five years. In 2024 he was appointed as a field training officer.

Riveros graduated from UC Irvine and was known for his tactical skills and professionalism, the Instagram post said.

"His legacy will live on through the lives he touched and the example he set," the post said.

The suspect is in stable condition. He was taken into custody and remains unidentified publicly. The body of a man with a fatal gunshot wound was found at the location of the initial reports. On Saturday, L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna said it's believed that the suspect was involved in that killing. His rifle was recovered by authorities at the scene.

On Sunday, Assemblywoman Blanca E. Rubio, who represents Baldwin Park, issued a statement about the tragic event.

"Thank you for the courage you held and the deeply humble decision you made to protect and serve the people of Baldwin Park, may you rest easy," Rubio said in part. "The sacrifices these officers make to keep us safe is unbelievable; something we are reminded of when we witness tragedies such as the one that happened last night."

Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell offered his condolences to the family of the officer in a statement.

"This heartbreaking loss is a solemn reminder of the risks officers take every day when protecting their community," he said. "Our hearts are with Baldwin Park PD as they mourn a beloved colleague, and prayers for his wounded colleague. We stand with you during this time of profound grief."

contributed to this report.