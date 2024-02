Big Bear's famous eagles welcome 2nd egg Big Bear's famous eagles welcome 2nd egg 00:44

Big Bear's bald eagle couple, Jackie and Shadow, welcome their 3rd egg of 2024 on Wednesday, January 31.

Jackie laid the 2nd egg on Sunday, joining the first egg that was laid last week on Thursday.

Experts say she could lay a third egg as soon as Wednesday.

It takes about 35 days for eagle eggs to hatch so the first eaglet could come out by February 29th.

NEWS UPDATE—Egg#2!! Jackie just laid her second egg…at 13:59 this afternoon. Her labor process for this egg started only 4 minutes before that. This time the process was fast, efficient and beautiful! The puffing up, the teakettling, the entire process went much faster and seemed to be a bit less work for her. Amazing job, Jackie! Congratulations to you and Shadow! Enjoy the video of Jackie’s amazing 2nd egg delivery! Sandy Posted by Friends of Big Bear Valley and Big Bear Eagle Nest Cam on Sunday, January 28, 2024

If you would like to keep an eye on the two bald eagles and their new additions, check out Friends of Big Bear Valley live feed on YouTube.