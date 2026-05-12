Repair work at Sacramento Executive's Aviators restaurant uncovers major issues

A beloved Sacramento airport restaurant is facing a long closure after repair work uncovered significant structural issues.

Aviators restaurant, located at Sacramento Executive Airport, has been closed since earlier this year as upgrade and repair work got underway.

Sacramento County Department of Airports officials said crews found several problems, leaving the restaurant's possible reopening date up in the air.

Airport officials have now detailed the issues that were found, including deteriorating flooring, water intrusion, mold, asbestos from old flooring and compromised concrete.

The closure sign in front of Aviators at the moment.

Officials said engineers estimate the work could take up to two years to complete.

Still, airport officials said they are working with Aviators owner Chik to come up with a plan for the restaurant.

"Contrary to recent posts on NextDoor and other social media sites, Airports and Chik are working closely together to develop a solution. We will update the community as soon as we come to a mutually beneficial decision," airport officials said in a statement.

Aviators' future was previously in question in 2023 as its lease was about to expire, but the owner and airport eventually came to an agreement.

The restaurant has been in operation at Sacramento Executive Airport for 27 years. It is beloved by patrons for its scenic views of the airport.