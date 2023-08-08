Ava DuVernay, Ron Howard explain what drove them to create massive hiring network

Ron Howard, Ava DuVernay talk new partnership Ron Howard, Ava DuVernay on how new hiring app helps crew diversity 08:16

Two of Hollywood's most renowned filmmakers, Ron Howard and Ava DuVernay, are teaming up to launch an initiative aimed at revolutionizing hiring in the entertainment industry.

Howard's Impact app, a professional hiring network tailored for television and film production, is merging its resources with DuVernay's Array Crew, a personnel database designed to connect underrepresented candidates with producers and entertainment executives.

One of the key features of the collaboration is the introduction of Array Crew profile badges within the Impact app that will allow users who identify as belonging to minority groups — including those underrepresented based on gender identity, sexual identity, race, ethnicity and other backgrounds — to showcase their diverse identities.

DuVernay said the integration of the badges aims to simplify the process of hiring diverse crews for directors and executives.

"The idea is that when you walk into these crews, as when you walk into any space, you want to see people of all kinds contributing to the story. It is so important for the way that we make film and television," she told "CBS Mornings."

Howard said the idea came about organically in response to the entertainment industry's demand for diverse talent.

"All of us began having conversations and realized that we can do more together than we could individually," he said.

Tyler Mitchell, who oversees Howard's Impact app, and Brian Grazer, Howard's partner at Imagine Entertainment, also played integral roles in the collaboration.

Despite recent developments that have seen diversity chiefs stepping down from prominent positions in major studios, both Howard and DuVernay said they believe the industry must remain committed to promoting diversity and inclusion, especially during the current industry strike, and prioritize the well-being of all individuals involved in the creative process.

"I don't think Hollywood is committed as vigorously and as passionately as it was a couple of years ago," DuVernay said.

DuVernay, who recently became the first Black woman to be selected for the Venice Film Festival's Official Competition, said it is important that there is communication and understanding between stakeholders to ensure a swift resolution to the Hollywood strike.

"I urge the studios to really open their hearts and listen to what is being said. There are economic stakes, we certainly know, but this is a human issue and folks need to be able to survive and thrive and we all should be able to do that," she said.