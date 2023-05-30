Sheriff's deputies at Stockton residence where person barricaded inside

STOCKTON - Deputies are at a Stockton home where a person has barricaded themself inside and is refusing to come out.

The incident is unfolding at a residence in the 1200 block of Carlton Avenue. It started around 2:45 p.m. and may have been involved as the result of sheriff's deputies serving a warrant at the home.

Three roads in the area have been closed and people are urged to avoid the area, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office has not said what led to the incident.

A neighbor who lives nearby told CBS13 that they didn't expect anything like this happening in their neighborhood.

This is a developing story.