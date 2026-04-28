Auburn neighbors fear Jordan Lane hillside could fail

Auburn residents along Jordan Lane say a hillside above their homes is steadily giving way after repeated storms, raising concerns that debris and runoff could eventually cut off their only access route.

Shelley Lorello, a longtime Auburn resident, says the slope above the neighborhood has visibly changed after months of heavy rain.

"The hill is actually caving in," Lorello said, pointing to areas where water has carved through the soil and washed debris down toward the road.

She said recent work near the State Route 49 American Canyon roundabout appears to have addressed visible damage higher up the slope, but not the lower section near Jordan Lane where residents live.

"It looks like they've done a lot of fixing where you can see it, but down here on Jordan Lane, they have not," she said.

Neighbors say flooding in both December and April sent water and debris directly down the roadway, leaving behind rocks and sediment that continue to accumulate.

David Hodel, whose mother-in-law lives along the affected stretch, said the issue goes beyond water runoff.

"It's not just the washout," Hodel said. "It's the pile of rocks that have been running down the hill over the last couple of years."

Residents say a drainage pipe installed from above was intended to redirect runoff, but water is still reaching the road. After the December flooding, the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) installed mesh netting, which neighbors say was damaged during the April storm.

Some in the community worry that without a permanent fix, the situation could become dangerous.

"I'm not an engineer, but I feel like it's putting people in danger," she said. "We've had cars come off, so if a big rig comes through, it could cave in."

Caltrans told CBS13 it sent a crew to evaluate the damage, but has not yet announced what will happen next.