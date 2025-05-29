Auburn apartment complex evacuated after fire rips through building

Firefighters evacuated an entire apartment complex in Auburn after flames tore through a building Thursday morning.

Auburn police say first responders were called to the scene along High Street a little before 11 a.m.

At least one apartment building along the street was damaged by flames, but police say the entire complex had to be evacuated. Some surrounding buildings were also evacuated, police say.

Everyone got out of the building, police say, but one person had their arm burned.

Officers shut down High Street during the emergency response.

Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation.