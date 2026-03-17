Auburn turns green for 50th Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade

From Dublin to Sacramento, St. Patrick's Day celebrations were in full swing, but in Auburn, locals say their hometown tradition stands in a league of its own.

The 50th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade rolled through town Tuesday, turning Lincoln Way into a sea of green filled with families, friends, and even a few mischievous leprechauns.

"It's just a quirky little parade. You know, there's no marching bands, there's no walking groups because we have to abide by the traffic signals," said Auburn resident Gary Gilligan.

That quirkiness is exactly what gives the parade its charm. What began five decades ago as a political campaign kickoff has grown into one of the community's most beloved traditions.

"The parade was started by Robert Young 50 years ago. He was going to run for supervisor and so the parade kicked off his campaign for supervisor 50 years ago. He drove through town, and that's kind of how it started," Gilligan explained.

Today, the event draws crowds from across Placer County, all eager to celebrate Irish heritage and each other.

"I love wearing green, hanging out with my friends and also I love trying to catch the leprechaun," said Nevaeh Solbos, the 2025 Young Miss Auburn.

The festivities didn't stop once the parade ended. Local businesses joined in on the celebration, including Max's Restaurant & Bar, where the menu featured festive twists on classic Irish dishes.

"We're doing Reuben street tacos, so a classic dish, but we are really putting a modern spin on it. Instead of the traditional shepherd's pie, we're doing a double-stuffed potato pie. Definitely going to be a hit tonight," said general manager Brianne Jones.

From creative cuisine to time-honored traditions, the day offered something for everyone, but for many, the heart of the celebration is community.

"We have such a special jewel here in Auburn and the surrounding communities that we're supported all our little events and everyone just comes together and celebrates," Gilligan said.

Even a familiar face stopped by to join the festivities. Legendary Sacramento weatherman Lloyd Lindsay Young shared his St. Patrick's Day cheer, saying, "Hello, Sacramento! Happy St. Paddy's Day! I'll drink to that. Science!"

If you missed this year's parade, don't worry, Auburn's beloved tradition will be back next St. Patrick's Day, ready to bring another wave of green to the Gold Country.