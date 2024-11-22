Atmospheric river could drench Sacramento with month's worth of rain in 1 day as Sierra Nevada faces blizzard

SACRAMENTO – Sacramento is forecasted to see a month's worth of rain in just 24 hours on Friday, while Northern California's Sierra Nevada mountains are projected to see blizzard conditions as an atmospheric river continues to pummel the region.

Friday started with rain in the valley in the morning but conditions across the area and up into the mountains are projected to change into the late afternoon and evening.

How much will it rain in Sacramento?

In November, Sacramento averages about 1.78 inches of rain throughout the month. From Friday into Saturday, the city is projected to see just over two inches of rain, adding to the already 1.29 inches of rain the city received this week.

Sacramento is projected to receive about a quarter inch more of rain in 24 hours than it averages for the entire month of November.

During the city's wettest months, the city tends to average about just under 4 inches of rain in January and nearly 3.75 inches during February.

Sacramento falls under a slight flood risk despite receiving all that rain.

What is the flood risk for the Foothills?

A Flood Advisory went into effect Friday afternoon for the entire Sacramento Valley, including the Sacramento metro area. This advisory is set to expire at 9 p.m.

This means the area could see urban and small stream flooding, as well as minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Much of Northern California is at a slight risk for flooding on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024.

Heavier pulses of rain are projected to arrive in the evening, especially in the foothill communities.

Thursday night, Cal Fire's Butte Unit responded to an intersection north of Chico to rescue two people and a dog from a flooded road.

Our swift water technicians in action last night. Just after midnight, CAL FIRE/Butte County resources were called to rescue two individuals and a dog from a flooded roadway in the area of Hicks ln. and Keefer road, in North Chico. Remember, #turnarounddontdrown pic.twitter.com/SWyItyCclg — CAL FIRE/Butte County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) November 22, 2024

Officials in Butte County also issued evacuation warnings due to flooding in areas impacted by the Park Fire in July, including Richardson Springs.

The state's emergency office is urging drivers to not attempt to drive through flooded roads.

In the Bay Area, Sonoma County has been one of the areas most impacted by this week's storm. Officials issued a flood advisory for Sonoma, Marin and Napa counties until 3:15 a.m. Saturday.

A flash flood warning was also issued for San Francisco after police reported flooding in parts of the city.

How much will it rain in the Central Valley?

California's San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties have mostly been out of the picture from this atmospheric river, but that's about to change.

Over the next 24 hours, Stockton and Modesto are projected to receive just under 3/4th inch of rain.

Whiteout and blizzard conditions in the Sierra

As the rain moves through the valley and foothills, it will turn into snow as it reaches higher elevations in the Sierra.

Thursday's storm brought mostly rain to the mountains, but the snow levels will continue to drop through Friday and into the weekend.

The northern Sierra Nevada could see up to 4 feet of snow between Friday night and Tuesday.

Although a wind advisory for the Lake Tahoe area was dropped at 10 a.m. on Friday, the area could still see gusts up to 60 mph.

Elevations at about 6,000 feet and above could reach up to 4 feet of snow between Friday and Tuesday. Higher peaks could see up to 5 feet of snow during that same period as more systems move through Northern California.

A combination of wind and snow will create blizzard conditions, such as whiteout conditions.

Interstate 80 is expected to see chain controls at some point due to this storm. Drivers can check Caltrans for the latest road conditions.

Northern California rain and snow totals so far

As of late Friday morning, Chico has seen nearly 7 inches of rain within 72 hours, while Oroville recorded about 5.5 inches.

Down toward I-80, Grass Valley recorded 4.3 inches of rain in the past 72 hours. Marysville is at 4.25 inches and Stockton has seen just about a quarter inch of rain.

Castle Peak has seen 20 inches of snow during that same period, while Soda Springs recorded 17 inches of snow.

Looking ahead to Thanksgiving

The Sacramento, including parts of the foothills, will get a break from the rain Saturday but pockets of rain are projected to continue through the area over the weekend and into early next week.

As of Friday, Thanksgiving is looking to be the only day with a slight chance of rain and even the possibility of the sun coming out.