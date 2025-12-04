Athletics' $2 billion Las Vegas stadium on track for 2028 opening, officials say

The Athletics are on track to open their approximately $2 billion Las Vegas stadium on time, officials said Thursday at the Las Vegas Stadium Authority meeting.

The A's, who are scheduled to move to Las Vegas before the 2028 season, met their year-end goals of beginning the concrete phase, having cranes in place and putting in the first buttress and concrete column.

A's President Marc Badain also was instrumental in getting Allegiant Stadium built in time for the 2020 NFL season, when he had the same title with the Raiders. Mortenson-McCarthy built Allegiant and is the contractor for the A's new venue.

"I feel great about (the progress)," Badain said. "Obviously, we know the workforce. We know the construction firm, and the (supervisor) is the same super that delivered on Allegiant. When he tells me things are good, I don't worry."

Ceremonial groundbreaking on the 33,000-person capacity domed stadium located on the Las Vegas Strip occurred June 23. The A's Ballpark Experience Center opened Tuesday in Las Vegas to give fans a chance to view the stadium in detail and take part in other immersive experiences.

The price tag has gone up considerably twice, rising from $1.5 billion to $1.75 billion to the current estimate. A's vice chairman Sandy Dean indicated he didn't expect the cost to increase much more.

"I think we're through a lot of the processes and design that were contributing to escalation," Dean said. "Our strong goal is to keep it to that."

Nevada and Clark County have approved up to $380 million in public funds for the ballpark, and the A's have said they will cover the remaining expenses. Owner John Fisher has been seeking investors, but Dean said he didn't have an update on that effort.

"I think the most important thing is that starting in December of 2024, we were able to describe the financing for the stadium as being complete," Dean said. "We have the ability to bring in some investors. We thought, in particular, if we have Las Vegas investors, that will be a positive."

Steve Hill, CEO and president of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, said A's officials have not yet asked for their share of public assistance.

"It will probably be sometime next year," Hill said.

This Las Vegas Stadium Authority meeting occurred one day short of the one-year anniversary of when it approved lease, non-relocation and development documents, the last major hurdles before construction. The lease and non-relocation agreements each cover 30 years.

Catherine Aker, vice president of communications and community, told the Authority the A's already are heavily involved in Las Vegas, and in the past three years the club has supported every youth baseball and softball team in the area. Las Vegas' Little League representative won the United States championship before losing to Taiwan in the international title game.

The A's this year played the first of at least three seasons at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento. They played their previous 57 seasons in Oakland, California.

Management has been constructing a roster to be competitive when the club arrives in Las Vegas. Several young players are under contract through at least 2028, including Nick Kurtz and Jacob Wilson, who finished 1-2 in the AL Rookie of the Year voting. Kurtz was the unanimous choice.