Athletics hit 3 home runs in 10-3 win over Angels

Colby Thomas, Shea Langeliers and Nick Kurtz homered, rookie Jack Perkins had seven strikeouts in five solid innings and the Athletics beat the Los Angeles Angels 10-3 on Friday night.

The Athletics snapped an eight-game losing streak, which included seven this season, against the Angels.

Thomas and Kurtz each had three hits and drove in three runs. Thomas, a 24-year-old rookie, hit a three-run homer in the third inning and Kurtz hit a three-run shot that capped the scoring in the eighth.

Perkins (2-2) made his third career start and allowed three runs on five hits with three walks. He allowed three runs on three hits in six innings to beat the Orioles 11-3 for his first win as a starter his last time out.

Langeliers hit a solo homer off Angels starter Yusei Kikuchi (6-8) and added an RBI single. Kikuchi gave up five hits and four runs in four innings.

Travis d'Arnaud doubled to drive in Yoán Moncada in the second for the Angels. Zach Neto homered after Bryce Teodosio walked on four pitches to lead off the fifth to trim their deficit to 4-3.

Key moment

Brent Rooker doubled to lead off the third and moved to third on a single by Kurtz before Thomas hit a first-pitch curveball over the wall in left-center field to make it 4-1.

Key stat

The Athletics were 6 for 9 with runners in scoring position while the Angels were 1 for 7.

Up next

Angels LHP Tyler Anderson (2-7, 4.63 ERA) starts Saturday opposite Athletics RHP Luis Morales (0-0, 1.93).