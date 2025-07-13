Athletics take Florida State lefty pitcher Jamie Arnold in 2025 MLB Draft

With the 11th pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, the Athletics selected Florida State's left-handed pitcher Jamie Arnold.

Arnold, 21, posted a 2.98 ERA with an 8-2 record in 15 starts last season with the Seminoles. He struck out 119 batters, good for 10th in the nation, and held hitters to a .208 batting average.

In three seasons as a Seminole, he held a 21-10 record, a 3.61 ERA and 327 strikeouts in 234.1 innings.

The lefty was born in Tampa, Florida, and attended Jesuit High School in Tampa.

Last year, the A's selected first baseman Nick Kurtz with the fourth overall pick. In 2023, they selected Jacob Wilson, who will be starting at shortstop for the American League at the All-Star Game on Tuesday, sixth overall.

The A's will select 18 more players in the 2025 draft. Their next pick will be 48th overall.