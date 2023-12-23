At-risk man reported missing in North Highlands

SACRAMENTO COUNTY - Authorities in Sacramento County are searching for a missing man considered to be in danger because of his health.

Alan Underwood, 69, of North Highlands is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He was wearing a blue jeans and a jacked of an unknown color, according to a statement Saturday night from the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

Underwood suffers from dementia.

Anyone who knows Underwood's whereabouts is urged to call the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office at 916-874-5115.