Rancho Cordova transforms intersections into works of art. Is the cost worth it?

The City of Rancho Cordova is transforming thoroughfares into works of art.

Three intersections on Lincoln Village Drive have now been painted to promote safety and community. The largest of the three paintings includes a massive green turtle surrounded by colorful flowers.

"I think it's great," said one neighbor. "It's turned the community around, especially the neighborhood."

Others are raising some questions about the cost of the artwork.

"It's kind of a waste of money and doesn't really reflect our community," said Adam Hipsher, who lives near the paintings in Rancho Cordova. "I mean, it's nice that they are trying to beautify it, but I think they should take other measures to slow the traffic down."

Albert Stricker, the city's public works director, said that Rancho Cordova spent $40,000 on the three paintings. The money came from a sales tax that funds the city's art and public places program.

The city called on the community and held public meetings about the project at the beginning of the year. Lincoln Village Drive is a busy street through a neighborhood that about 11,000 drivers use daily.

CBS13 asked Stricker why the city did not spend the $40,000 on speed humps instead.

"This is part of a larger effort, so speed humps are coming," Stricker said.

These speed humps could be installed within the next few months alongside the existing medians, dividers and stop signs.

The city said the asphalt art project is one element of a broader traffic calming management plan for Lincoln Village Drive. The overall investment in this plan is approximately $700,000, not including the cost of the asphalt art itself.

The asphalt art is part of a test-and-learn component, so the city is evaluating how it complements other traffic calming measures and contributes to creating safer, more welcoming streets.

Many neighbors say one thing you cannot put a price tag on is the sense of community the art has created, but others wonder if their tax dollars could be spent differently.

"It's about time somebody put some artwork on the road," said Charles Certnter, who lives nearby.

The city said the paint should last anywhere between one to five years. It hopes to expand this program to other streets in the future.