A's announce gold alternate Sacramento jersey for 2026 season

The Athletics announced on Sunday it will have a new alternate jersey for the 2026 season that represents Sacramento.

In their announcement, the franchise said the jersey was created due to popular demand, and that it would be gold and have Sacramento written across the chest.

"It's been an unforgettable first season in West Sacramento, and this uniform is another way to celebrate the passion we've already felt throughout the community," A's president Marc Badain said in a press release.

The Athletics announced a gold alternate jersey with Sacramento emblazoned on the front for the 2026 season. Athletics

The gold color is meant to pay tribute to the region and also doubles as a "modern take on the Athletics' iconic gold."

"Sacramento has welcomed the Athletics with incredible passion and support. The new 'Sacramento' jersey is our way of recognizing that support and saying thank you," Badain said.

The A's said that on nights the team wears the jersey, there will be special-themed nights, such as Sacramento Saturdays.

Fans who attend the April 4, 2026, game versus the Houston Astros will get a replica jersey, the organization said. And merch with the design will be available once the season begins.

The photos of the jersey shared on Sunday are artwork renderings, the team said. Official photography will be shared near the beginning of the season.